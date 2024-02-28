Saline's Megan Clauser is going to the next level at Bellarmine University

Excited about the next level, Saline student-athlete Megan Clauser signs with Bellarmine University; achieving a big dream.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Clauser, a standout goalkeeper on the Saline High School Field Hockey Team, to ask her about this exciting news.

“I am so excited to have this chance to play at the next level. It has been a dream of mine for a long time and I am proud of myself for getting to this point,” Clauser said. “I am starting to realize that my work has really just started and that playing at the next level really does mean ‘next level.’ My training, playing, living, and school all have to be next level. That thought both terrifies and excites me tremendously.”

photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

STN asked her why she picked this university that is located in Kentucky.

“I love the school, the area, the team, and the coaches,” she said. “Bellarmine is welcoming and cozy. It has a beautiful campus and a lot of student opportunities. The team is amazing. My teammates and coaches are already starting to feel like my family.”

In getting to this point, it gives a moment to think about how she got here.

Thinking about the highlights during her time with Saline Field Hockey, Clauser said some important ones included, “Team dinners, team bonding, beating Skyline at their field two years in a row, and tying Pioneer (our two biggest rivals) and staff appreciation night.”

She said she’s “been so blessed to be a Hornet. We have amazing teachers, coaches, and facilities and it has helped shape me as the player I am.”

STN asked what her main motivation is in playing field hockey.

“I don't have just one motivation,” she said. “I play because I love the sport. I play because I love pushing myself to be better every day. I play because I it is mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially good for me. I benefit in so many areas of my life and I love playing.”

Knowing it took a lot of time, effort and dedication to get here, STN asked her if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank or cite as being a big support.

“Ultimately, God is the one who got me here,” she said. “I would also like to mention my coaches, family, friends, and teachers. They all pushed me to believe in myself and shoot for the stars.”

Clauser, yellow goalkeeping jersey, in action. photo by Dawn McCann