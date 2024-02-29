Pellet Gun Attack Near Saline Rec Center: Police Seek Black Ford Explorer

The Saline Police Department posted the following on social media on 2-28-24

“The department is investigating an incident on Woodland Drive near the Rec Center on 02/27/24 around 5:15 pm. A suspect fired several rounds from a pellet or BB gun striking at least one vehicle and nearly striking pedestrians.

“The suspect was in a black Ford Explorer, possibly a 2014, with dark window tint and a chrome trim panel along the back tailgate just below the window.

“The driver’s side rear window was down. The vehicle was last seen south bound on N. Industrial.

“If anyone has information regarding possible suspects, please contact the Saline Police Dept at 734-429-4911 or Detective Stanford at 734-323-2628.

“The below pictures are not the actual vehicle but same year, make and model.”