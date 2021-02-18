Saline PD Weekly Report 02-18-21

From Saline Police Department

Incident: 21-533/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-8-21 @ 1537 hours

Location: Hopper and Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Hopper and Michigan. No injuries reported.

Incident: 21-535/Larceny from Vehicle

Date/Time: 2-8-21 @ 1645 hours

Location: 700 Block of Valley Circle Dr

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 700 Block of Valley Circle Dr. for a larceny from vehicle. Victim advised their center console was rummaged through and their driver’s license was taken from. Vehicle was unlocked. Officers advised to conduct more property checks and foot patrols in that area.

Incident: 21-565/Suspicious Person

Date/Time: 2-10-21 @ 1131 hours

Location: 200 Block of Russell St

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Russell St for report of a person in a back yard. Officers checked area and found no evidence of footprints in the snow and no one matching description in the surrounding area.

Incident: 21-574/Vehicle Lockout

Date/Time: 2-11-21 @ 1105 hours

Location: 400 Block of N Ann Arbor St

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 400 Block of N Ann Arbor St to assist subject when they locked their keys in their vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry without incident.

Incident: 21-582/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-12-21 @ 1236 hours

Location: Bennett and Ann Arbor St

Information: Officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Bennett and Ann Arbor. No injuries reported.

Incident: 21-598/Alarm Activation

Date/Time: 2-13-21 @ 1929 hours

Location: 1400 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 1400 Block of E Michigan Ave for an alarm activation. Officer checked all exterior doors which were secure. No vehicles in lot.

Incident: 21-611/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-14-21 @ 1136 hours

Location: 100 Block of N Ann Arbor St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N Ann Arbor St for traffic crash. No injuries reported.

Incident: 21-639 and 640/Hit and Run

Date/Time: 2-15-21 @ 2007 hours

Location: 100 Block of Bennett ST

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bennett St for report of vehicle that struck two vehicles while backing out. Officer investigating.