Saline’s Fedototszkin, LaFleur Earn D1 Wrestling All-State Honors

Saline’s Tyler Fedototszkin and Brice LaFleur earned Division 1 All-State honors at the MHSAA wrestling state finals at Ford Field in Detroit this weekend.

LaFleur battled back from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss most of the season but clawed his way through districts and regionals to make it to the finals for the second time.

LaFleur opened the finals with an amazing 15-13 come from behind win. He trailed 9-2 entering the third period, but with four takedowns he outscored his opponent from Romeo 13-4 in the final period to rally for the win. He then earned a 12-7 win to advance to the semifinals and a spot on the medal stand. Unfortunately, LaFleur lost by pin in the semifinals and reinjured his shoulder and could not wrestle on day 2 and finished in sixth place. He finished the season 18-3 on the year.

Fedototszkin’s fourth-place finish is an amazing story. He lost his first match of regionals but battled back through the consolation bracket to finish third to qualify for the state finals.

His first match of the finals saw Fedototszkin earn a 4-1 win and followed it up with a pin to reach the semifinals and a guaranteed all-state finish. He fell 6-1 in the semifinals but bounced back with a first period pin to move to the third-place match. The pin was Fedototskin’s 34th

of the season, which is a new record for Saline wrestling. His day would wrap up with a 5-1 loss in the third-place match to finish the season with a 46-6 overall record.

Noah Barnett qualified for the finals at 175 but did not reach the medal stand after battling injuries all weekend. Barnett opened with a second period pin, to advance to the quarterfinals. He injured something in the quarters and fell 10-3 and was not himself in the consolation bracket and his day ended with a 12-0 loss. His season ended with a 40-6 record.

Photos by Dawn McCann