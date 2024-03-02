Saline Girls’ Rolling into Post Season

With the state playoffs this week, the Saline girls’ basketball team is firing on all cylinders by winnings for the 11th

time in 12 games after a pair of wins last week.

The Hornets improved to 18-4 overall heading into districts this week that will be hosted by Saline.

Saline opened the week with hopes of a share of the SEC Red title by needing a win and a Bedford loss Tuesday night. The Hornets got their win, but Bedford squeaked out a win over Pioneer to clinch the outright title.

The Hornets took down Skyline 50-22 to finish 12-2 in the Red.

Kate Stemmer had another one her usual strong all-around games with nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. She became Saline’s all-time leader in steals and assists. The steals record was over 30 years old and was set in 1992 and the assists record dated back to 1984.

“One of the best defenders in the state who throws it all on the line every possession defensively,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Keira Roehm led Saline with 10 points and six rebounds, while Grace Roth added eight points and four boards.

Hadley Griffin finished with eight points, Kadyn Maida six points and three rebounds, Ayla Stage three points and five rebounds, Bailey Burt three points and two rebounds, and Abby Roth three points and two boards.

“This was a true team win. It was awesome to see so many players knock down shots tonight,” Roehm said. “We really shared it well.”

The Hornets open district play Wednesday night when they host Wayne Memorial at 7:00PM. A win moves them to the district finals at home Friday night.