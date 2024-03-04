Saline's Ian Furlong is punting his way to Siena Heights University

Feeling at home and doing something one likes to do is always a good place to start when picking a college. These are two things that helped Saline student-athlete Ian Furlong make his decision to sign to play football and attend Siena Heights University.

Furlong, a standout punter for the Saline Hornets, said it was a tough decision, but it’s one he’s excited about. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with him to ask about this great opportunity ahead for him. This decision has been years in the making.

“Going to college has always been a goal of mine,” Furlong said.

He’s always been involved in sports since he was a young child and being involved in multiple sports, but said he’s always took a liking to baseball more than basketball and football.

“As a younger child I was always playing above my age level with people of a higher talent level,” he said. “I believe this has made me a better athlete. As I started high school I knew I would play football and baseball. I was a good basketball player, but my emphasis was always getting better in baseball and football. I always thought I would play college baseball as I spent most of my life playing travel baseball. My decision to sign with Siena Heights was not easy as I wanted to see what other colleges wanted me as well as always having in the back of my head that I may be offered a chance to play college baseball. I have grown to love football since becoming a punter because I like doing it and I’m good at it. I chose to sign as I liked the environment of the school and the football staff after my initial visit. I just felt at home with the staff as I knew I would be cared for by them the same way my parents have. I know college baseball is not eliminated from my future. I had a goal of going to college and now have the opportunity to do that as well as participate in a sport I love while going to school.”

Signing day with his family. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

He said he decided to commit to Siena Heights “because I wasn't looking for somewhere to play football in my recruiting process.”

“I was more focused on finding somewhere that was just like Saline and that was more academics than athletics and Siena was one of the best choices for that as Coach Kohn is big on making sure you are doing everything right on and off the field and keeping track of everything that you have going on with your classes,” Furlong said. “But also Siena football is one big family just like it was at Saline and we always do everything together like lift and offseason workouts!”

STN asked him about being a Hornet and what motivates him in football.

He said his main motivation in playing football is that it gives him the opportunity to be a part of a family, a team and a culture.

“I have played sports all my life and having that family of friendships has been so important to have because it’s a good feeling to be a part of something as well as you always know someone has your back,” he said. “Playing football at the collegiate level will continue to give me a family away from my family to be supported by and guide me to success while in school.”

In thinking about some of the main highlights from football, he said many were really from his junior and senior seasons as he was always on the field with his brother, Isaac Furlong (Center Junior) and just being able to see his brother accomplish so many things, and also being able to understand the game as a sophomore and being able to take the pressure of being the shortest O-line men on one of the top teams in the state of Michigan.

“It was just great to see him grow so much,” he said.

He gave a big thanks to “Coach Palka for allowing my two younger brothers to be down on the field with us and able to be in the locker room and listen to everything being said by probably one of the greatest coaches Saline will ever have was just a great experience for me and them.”

He said playing sports and being a part of the Hornet Football team was a feeling that is hard to put in words.

“One thing that I know is the Hornet Football family was always there when you needed them and was there to support you when any need was there,” he said. “The players and the coaching staff were supportive and I knew I could depend on them for anything. The culture within Saline sports is so strong and the bond between us all couldn’t be stronger. Like in baseball, we have a brotherhood and I know that brotherhood is felt within Hornet Nation.”

STN asked if there was anyone in particular he wanted to thank or cite as being a big support.

“First I would like to thank the man above as without him nothing would have been possible; my mom and dad as they were always in my corner cheering me on if it was football or baseball they were always there,” he said. “My grandma and grandpa for everything they have done by not only cheering me on, but by us making sure I look good on the field with the cleats my grandma would get me.”

Also, “Coach Welton and Coach Z as they have shown me plenty of life skills, just not to be a player, but to be a young man and great son to my mom and dad; helping me also in the weight room not just for football, but also for baseball.”

He said he “Would like to thank the whole Saline coaching staff for teaching me everything I need to know about football and putting me in the spot I am in now, but also the Siena Heights football coaches for taking their time and recruiting me and making my dreams come true to be able to play at the next level.”