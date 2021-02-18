Washtenaw United Rattles Off Three Wins

The Washtenaw United girls hockey team returned from the Covid shutdown in the big way, picking up three straight wins last week.

United opened the week by defeating Downriver United 4-1.

Chelsea's Cecilia Henrikson had a big night recording a hat trick of three goals for Washtenaw. Dexter's Jillian Eggleston collected the other goal for United as they took a 3-1 lead in the second after a scoreless first period. Saline's Julia Scarcella stopped 19 of 20 shots in net for Washtenaw. Dexter's Raegan Kopitsch added two assists for United.

The teams met for a rematch the next day and once again Washtenaw came out on top, beating Downriver 2-1.

Henrickson scored her fourth of the season to give Washtenaw an early lead and Rylee Kennedy would make it 2-0 in the second.

Scarcella was sharp in net stopping 20 of 21 shots with the only Downriver goal coming with five minutes left in the game.

Kennedy, Makenna Lupi (Saline), Sydney Clark (Saline), and Rylee Malloy (Saline) each recorded an assist.

Washtenaw then held on to take down Skyline/Huron 5-4 February 13.

Henrikson scored two more goals for United, giving her six on the season. Eggleston scored with 2:54 left in the game for the game winner for Washtenaw. Clark and Linzy Costella also added goals for United who improved to 3-1 on the season.