Three Saline Gymnasts Qualify for State Finals

The Saline gymnastics team had three girls qualify for the state finals at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills this weekend after a strong showing at the regional at Salem high school Saturday.

The Hornets finished 10th out of 12 teams with 133.875 points. Salem won the meet with 143.250.

Jenna Griffin had a strong day and qualified in the all-around competition with a fifth-place finish.

Griffin's best even was a third-place finish in the vault. She was also fifth in the beam and seventh in the bars.

Jordan Wickham and Caroline Clark tied for sixth in the vault and both qualified for the state finals in the event.