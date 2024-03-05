Police respond to shooting outside of Saline and find a man had taken his own life

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) discover a man dead after responding to shots fired at a location on Wagner Road.

After hearing reports of a shooting scene on the afternoon of March 5, on Wagner near Waters Road, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the WCSO for more information. A handful of police vehicles were on the scene near Lodi Farms and the Orchard Grove neighborhood.

STN connected with WCSO spokesman Derrick Jackson.

Jackson said just before 1 p.m. the WCSO received a call of shots fired in the 2800 block of S. Wagner Road in Lodi Township. He said upon arrival it was discovered that a 49-year-old man had taken his own life.

“No one else was injured during the incident and specific details are still being gathered,” Jackson said.