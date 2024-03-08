Saline Comm Ed - Unlocking the Secrets to a Compelling College Application Essay

As the winter thaws into spring in 2024, high school students across the nation are gearing up for the daunting college application process. Recognizing the vital role of the college application essay, Saline Community Education introduces a not-to-be-missed workshop titled "Secrets for a Strong College Application Essay," led by Debbie Merion from EssayCoaching.com.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM, this virtual seminar aims to empower applicants with the tools to craft essays that resonate with college admissions officers.

Beyond grades and group participation, a strong essay allows applicants to showcase their unique voice, personality, and experiences. It helps admissions officers see them as people, not just numbers. Amidst a sea of qualified candidates, a well-crafted essay can make an applicant stand out.

Participants in the workshop can expect an engaging session filled with practical advice, including understanding what admissions officers seek, identifying compelling essay topics, and refining one's writing voice. Attendees are encouraged to bring essay drafts for personalized feedback, though this is optional. With helpful handouts and examples of winning essays, students will leave the workshop equipped and inspired to embark on their essay-writing journey.

Open to students 15 years and older for a fee of $19.00.

Register at salineonline.reg.eleyo.com

Photo: Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash