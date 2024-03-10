Belleville Ends Saline Girls’ Basketball Season

The Saline girls’ basketball team gave Division 1 fourth-ranked Belleville all they could handle, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers ended the Hornets season 49-38 in the district championship game Friday night.

Many expect Belleville to make a run to the Breslin Center later this month, but the Hornets hung with the powerful Tigers all night.

Saline was unable to overcome a 10-0 Tigers run to close out the first quarter and was forced to play catchup most of the night. The Hornets trailed 9-8 with three minutes left in the first when Belleville went on a 10-0 run to take an 18-8 lead after one. “The first quarter turned out to be the difference. “We turned it over for layups early,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Then, once we settled down, we really took control.”

The Hornets scoring drought reached seven minutes as Belleville built a 23-8 lead midway through the second. A Keira Roehm lay-up broke the drought, but the Hornets were outscored 5-3 in the quarter and trailed 23-11 at the half.

Saline’s offense started hitting some shots in the third quarter outscoring the Tigers 16-14 to cut the lead to 37-27 after three.

The Hornets would get within eight with just under six minutes remaining, but that is as close as the Hornets would get the rest of the way.

“I am very proud of that effort. Belleville is a great team, and they are going to make a big run,” Roehm said. “I also think these women showed that the Saline Girls Basketball Team is also a great team and can compete with anyone.”

Keira Roehm led the Hornets with 15 points and six rebounds.

Kadyn Maida added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Hadley Griffin finished with six points and three rebounds.

Ayla Stager chipped in with two points and seven boards, while Kate Stemmer added one point, three steals, and two assists.

Saline wrapped up its season with a 19-5 overall record.