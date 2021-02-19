White Tail Solar To Be Considered At Special Planning Commission Meeting On Monday

Ranger Power has requested a special meeting of the York Township Planning Commission, on February 22. The now-Chicago-based solar energy firm is attempting to build a utility scale solar power plant on a parcel near York and Augusta Townships, for DTE Energy.

Ranger hit some snags in their application at the last meeting, due to what appeared to be communication issues between York Township and Ranger. Ranger Power’s VP of Permitting, Sergio Trevino, told the Sun Times News after the February meeting of the Planning Commission that he would work quickly to rectify any issues with their application.

“We’ve already reached out to them this evening to make sure that we clarify exactly what it is that they’re looking for so there is no more miscommunication. Our main priority is to make sure that we’re working in conjunction with them,” Trevino told the Sun Times News at the time.

Ranger Power told the Sun Times News, Friday, that they provided additional information and will check for completeness at Monday’s meeting. They will be the only subject on the schedule when the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

“A strong partnership with the community is key, and Ranger Power is confident in its community-first approach will make the White Tail Solar Project a win-win for Augusta and York Townships,” Ranger spokesperson Drew Vielbig said.

The Sun Times News will be covering the meeting and will provide an update on the proposed 120 MGW project once it happens.

“White Tail Solar has actively communicated with the Planning Commission after their application for a Special Use Permit was not accepted at the regular planning commission meeting on February 8 because it was found to be incomplete,” York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas said in an emailed statement.