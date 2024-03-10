Saline’s Jenna Griffin 14th in All-Around at D1 Gymnastics State Finals
Cover- STN File Photo
Saline’s Jenna Griffin became the first Hornet to place in the all-around competition since 2015 after finishing 14th at the D1 state finals in Grand Rapids March 9th.
The last time a Hornets placed in the all-around was 2015 when Kelsey Flanagan placed 19th at the Division 2 state finals.
Griffin’s top finish of the weekend was an eighth-place finish in the vault with a score of 9.25.
She finished 21st in the bars with 8.40, 25th
in the floor with 8.975, and 29th on the beam with 8.30 for a total score of 34.925.
Also competing at the state finals for Saline were Caroline Clark with a 25th place finish in the vault and Jordan Wickham 30th
in the vault.