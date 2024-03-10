Saline Swim and Dive Runner-Up at D1 State Finals

The Saline boys’ swim and dive team continued to show why it is one of the top programs in the state with the Hornets 17th

straight top ten finish at the D1 state finals at Oakland University.

The Hornets came home as the state runner behind four-time state champion and SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer.

The last time the Hornets did not earn a top 10 finish was 2006, when they finished 12th.

Isaac Adanin led the Hornets with four top five finishes on the day. He finished second in the 200 IM, part of the 200-medley relay team that finished third with Ethan Bull, Diego Valdes, and Nick Twigg, finished fourth in the 100 breast, and part of the 400 free relay that finished fifth with Deniz Ozil, Jonah Bentley, and Nathanyel Sarment.

Valdes also earned four top five finishes with the two relays and was second in the 100 fly and fourth in the 200 IM.

Ozil came home with four top five finishes as well with fourth-place finishes in the 100 free and 200 free to go along with the two top five finishes in the relays.

Twigg finished sixth in the 100 fly, while seventh-place finishes went to Connor Lauritzen in the 100 breast and Bull in the 100 back.

Bentley finished 10th in the 50 free and 16th

in the 100 free, while Bull was 11th in the 100 fly. Carter Mitton was 14th in diving and Twigg 14th in the 100 back.

Seven other Hornets competed but did not move on to the finals on Saturday.

Just missing finals berths with 17th-place finishes were Jack Mallon in the 500 free and Drew Miller diving.

Sarment was 18th in the 100 free and 21st

in the 100 back, while Will Loveland was 19th in the 100 fly, Thomas Gunnerson 21st in the 500 free, Joseph Rosales 23rd in diving, and Alex Fruth 35th in the 100 back.