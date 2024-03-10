The Saline High School Drama Club Invites the Community to "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"

The Saline High School Drama Club is excited to bring “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to the stage.

With shows scheduled for March 15, 16 and 17, the cast and crew have been hard at work getting ready to perform the show that is adapted from the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film of the same name. The SHS Drama Club says the show will tell the famous “tale as old as time” and includes music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

The Sun Times News reached out to Kristen Glatz, SMS and SHS Drama Club Advisor, to ask about the upcoming performances.

“We are just starting our tech week today,” Glatz said on March 9. “The cast is getting ready and is excited to put everything together and for an audience to finally see what we've been working on.”

They have a relatively young cast this year - 2/3 of them are freshmen and sophomores, Glatz said.

“This means that there is a little bit of a learning curve with how we do things and how a show like this is put together, but it also means so much new energy and excitement,” she said.

The cast includes: Bella Avila, Ev Belote, Katie Booher, Cooper Bush, Jacob Clauser, Zom Clemens, Julianna Combs, Kennedy Cunningham, Kendra Danko, Lauren Dinkelmann, Sara Gava, Isaiah Gifford, Katelyn Gray, M Habrecht, Drew Harrigan, Ben Holtz, Tessa Larsen, Addison Lenga, Gabe Lindemann, Anika Lindstrom, Abigail Lipsitz, Nava Meshinchi, Negeen Meshinchi, Clara Meyers, Kyra Mills, Callahan Miltenberger, Anna Palacios, Holly Peavler, Arlo Ringle, Isaac Roughton, Lilly Sarver, Kayla Sinclair, Otto Spitler, Henry Strozeski, Leah Sutherland, Audrey Tuttle, Lana Wagner, Kadence Waldrop, Reece Welliver Mikey Williams, and William Wilson. Artistic staff includes: artistic director/producer Kristen Glatz, vocal director Jane Panikkar, choreographer Lisa Holland, music director, Sarah Altenburg, and assistant director Claudia Curcione.

Glatz said, “Attendees can expect everything you look for in a Disney musical - wonderful songs, a little bit of magic, a fantastic villain, and a beautiful story about the power of connection, acceptance, and love.”

Performances are Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 17th at 2 p.m. at Saline High School's Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center.

Sunday’s show is a special Children’s Matinee and will feature a giveaway for any children who attend wearing a Disney costume plus a photo opportunity onstage with some of the cast following the show.

All tickets are general admission and are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors over 65+, and Saline Area Schools' staff members. This year ticket purchases are online only, but can be bought in advance or at the door.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/SHSbeautybeast

or email glatzk@salineschools.org.