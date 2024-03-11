Attention Saline area seniors, the Saline Rec Center wants to help you reach your goals

A unique opportunity is being offered to Saline area seniors.

The Saline Recreation Center announced on March 8 at a coffee hour at the Saline Area Senior Center, that it would be offering free or reduced annual memberships to Saline area seniors based on need.

“This project has been a long time coming and a joint effort by Saline Parks and Recreation, Saline Area Social Services, Washtenaw County and People’s Express,” Recreation Manager Laura Rutkowski said in the announcement that was officially issued on March 11. “This is a great new initiative to support Saline seniors with meeting their health and wellness goals.”

For a Saline area senior to be eligible for a free membership, they must:

- Be aged 60 and older.

- Have a household income of less than $43,400 for one individual or less than $49,600 for a household of two.

For a Saline area senior to be eligible to receive 75 percent off a membership, they must:

- Be aged 60 and older.

- Have a household income between $43,401 and $66,300 for one individual or between $49,601 and $75,750 for a household of two.

Also, Saline area seniors who do not have reliable transportation may be eligible to receive 75 percent off a membership plus financial assistance for rides to and from the Saline Rec Center via the People’s Express.

In addition to these guidelines, seniors must also not currently hold a membership to the Saline Recreation Center.

The announcement said this new program has been made possible because Saline Parks and Recreation received a grant from Washtenaw County.

Any interested seniors should visit the Saline Recreation Center at 1866 Woodland Drive or contact Rutkowski at lrutkowski@cityofsaline.org.