Signing with Kalamazoo College was a big accomplishment for Saline's Lily Evans

There were offers from other great Division 3 schools, but as soon as Saline student-athlete Lily Evans visited Kalamazoo College’s campus, she felt an immediate connection.

That’s why her recent signing to play softball there and earn an education at Kalamazoo College was a big moment for her. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with her to ask about this opportunity.

“Overall, I am ecstatic about signing,” Evans said. “It is such a huge accomplishment for me! I have worked so hard for years and signing is such a great representation of my determination and hard work really paying off! It also makes me extremely excited for my future to be able to play softball at the college level and really continue to work hard and push myself and be able to grow with the Kalamazoo program!”

She said she picked Kalamazoo “because I really enjoyed the smaller school environment. I had a few offers at other great D3 schools but, as soon as I visited Kzoo campus, I felt an immediate connection.”

On signing day. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

“It checked off all of the boxes in what I was looking for,” she said. “Kzoo’s campus is such a beautiful smaller campus that is tucked in the middle of a bigger city. So, it has the close knit community feel but, also has the bigger city amenities. The biggest draw for me was the Kalamazoo coaches. They made me feel so welcome and their energy made me want to be a part of their program. I watched how they interacted with their players and knew I wanted to be a part of that. Also, they have excellent facilities and the support they have for their student athletes is just amazing.”

As a Saline Hornet, this sense of community and team is something deeply familiar to Evans. STN asked about being a Hornet and what’s meant to her.

“It truly has been such an honor to represent my school and compete as a Saline Hornet,” she said. “I am so fortunate to be a part of the Saline Softball Program. To be surrounded by so much talent and all around amazing teammates, that are also my best friends, is something so special, that I will never forget. We really have such a strong bond and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish during my final season.”

Some of the highlights so far, she said, are most definitely the friendships she’s gained.

“Honestly, the relationships that I have formed with not only my teammates but their families as well, is just so awesome,” she said. “I have multiple extended families who are cheering for me like I am one of their own! I have also had the privilege to travel and see and experience new places that I may not have had the opportunity to do if it wasn’t for softball.”

It’s this support that has helped her get to this opportunity in Kalamazoo and it’s those who gave it she thanks.

“First off, my parents of course,” she told STN when asked if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank or cite as being a big support.

“They have been my biggest fans since day one!” she said. “They have sacrificed so much for me to be able to play and train. I will always be grateful for them allowing me this opportunity.”

She also thanked her coaches, past and present, “for their constant support as well.”

“Last but certainly not least are my teammates,” she said. “I’ve had the amazing opportunity to play ball with most of these girls since T-ball. The love and support that we have for each other is something I will always treasure.”

Lily Evans on the bases. photo by Dawn McCann