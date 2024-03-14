Saline and Dexter’s Call to Host International Students

An international opportunity is knocking for Saline and Dexter families. Educatius, the international student exchange program, is looking for households wanting to embark on the unique adventure of hosting international students for the 2024-2025 academic year. With students hailing from Spain to Vietnam, local families have the chance to open their homes, share their way of life, and grow lifelong connections.

“We are looking for four families in Saline, with the hope of finding more that could be emergency families in case the need arises,” explains Local Educatius Coordinator Jyl Barnett Nolan. “For Dexter, we currently have one student but hope to have at least five there. We need at least five families for Dexter as well.”

Among the arriving students is Elia from Spain, a forthcoming Freshman at Saline who has an interest in marine biology, traveling, and skiing. Linnea from Sweden is working on a dual career as a professional chef and water polo player and will be a Junior at Saline. Also joining Saline as Juniors are Laura from Brazil, who is interested in medicine, and Siao (Molly) from Taiwan, with pursuits in music, reading, and traveling. Dexter High School will welcome Thu (Do) from Vietnam as a Senior, an enthusiast of games, football, and quality time with loved ones.

Educatius provides a monthly stipend of $400 to host families to subsidize hosting expenses and extends a $200 bonus for referrals leading to a successful host placement.

With over two decades of experience facilitating cultural exchange programs and placing students in high-quality educational settings, Educatius has established partnerships in over ten countries with endorsements from governments across Asia, Latin America, and Brazil.

Families in Saline and Dexter interested in opening their homes and hearts to these international students are encouraged to reach out to Jyl Barnett Nolan at jylnolan.educatius@gmail.com

Visit https://www.educatius.org/

for more information.