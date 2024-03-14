It's the End of an Era as Flatout Flatbread Closes Its Doors in Saline

Flatout Bread in Saline has come to an end.

The company posted this message on its website and Facebook page: "We have made the difficult decision to stop producing Flatout products effective March 12, 2024. Some Flatout items may be available at select retailers for a few more months. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your support over the years."

Flatout started as a sandwich shop in Ann Arbor in 1990 by Mike and Stacey Marsh and grew into a regional food manufacturer with their flatbreads sold widely across grocery stores. Lancaster Colony Corporation, a food specialty company based in Columbus, Ohio, acquired Flatout Holdings, Inc. in March 2015 for an estimated $92 million. Lancaster also owns such brands as Marzetti, Angelic Bakehouse, New York Bakery, Girard's, and Amish Kitchens.

Headquartered in Saline at 1422 Woodland Drive East, Flatout specialized in flatbreads aimed towards a health-conscious market. Their product range included various whole-grain flatbreads, wraps, and even pizza crusts. The company was committed to environmental and social responsibility, claiming to recycle most of its packaging materials and supporting various charitable causes.

Scores of followers have commented on Flatout's sad announcement posted on Facebook on March 13, 2024.

"This is very sad news to read. Your Flatout70 wraps have been my goto sandwich wrap for the past year, a staple in my pantry that helped me lose 120 pounds. There's nothing out there that compares in taste or in calories."

"I am very sorry to hear this news . They are my favorite and I have been having issues finding them . Blessings in the future for all of you . You are a great company with great employees."

"So sorry to see this! I love these for some many meals, wraps, pizzas, quesadillas, etc"

Some comments hinted at more significant problems behind the scenes.

"Angelic Bakehouse issued the same statement. They must (b)e related"

"The fact that they just screwed over their employees and closed up shop with no notice the day of is ridiculous. The company that owns it is not suffering what so ever. They actually closed down another factory they own along with this one. It's a ashame. I feel bad for their employees. A lot of people had 10-15 years plus their with nothing now, just sent home. A lot of these people have families ECT... Now no health insurance or pay. It use to be a great company til marzette bought it. They ruined it."

And so the sun has set with lingering questions on an innovative, health-conscious product that left an indelible mark on many it touched.