Amazing Opportunities Ahead for Saline's Ella Talladay at Mercyhurst University

A place she can enjoy while also being challenged. That’s what Saline student-athlete Ella Talladay found in Mercyhurst University.

Talladay, a Saline Field Hockey standout, recently signed to play at and attend Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with her to ask about this exciting news.

“I feel blessed to be able to have committed to a Division 2 school,” Talladay said. “Playing field hockey at the next level is something I have wanted to do for years, and I'm thankful and relieved to finally be signed and know where I'm going and that I will have amazing opportunities there.”

She said she picked “Mercyhurst University because it instantly felt like I belonged there and could see myself there. I love the campus, the school itself, the coaches, and the team members. I wanted somewhere that I could enjoy, but also be challenged, and Mercyhurst was that for me.”

On signing day. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

A big part for her in getting prepared for college has been as on the field and in the classroom as a Saline Hornet.

“I’m overall very grateful for being able to play as a Hornet,” Talladay said. “The players, coaches, parents, and everyone else in the Saline Field Hockey community have shaped who I am today and helped me come to this amazing opportunity to continue playing at the next level. Saline Field Hockey gave me countless irreplaceable memories that I will cherish forever.”

She said the highlight of her 10 years of playing field hockey “has just been the bonds that I’ve been able to form. I’ve been able to grow extremely close with my club teammates and my school teammates over the years. Field hockey has brought me some of my best friends, and the people are really what make the sport so much fun.”

STN asked her what motivates her.

“A few things are my motivators in field hockey,” she said. “One is simply the fact that it’s something I’m extremely passionate about. I want to go to practice and games so that I can get better and have fun. I want to bring God glory in all that I do, and putting in 110 percent effort is how I’ve been raised in field hockey.”

STN asked her if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank or cite as being a big support.

“Above all, I couldn’t be anywhere that I am without God,” she said. “I also could not have done anything in my field hockey career without the support of my family, teammates, and coaches. My parents drove me all over the country for tournaments and clinics, and my teammates have been my best friends throughout all my years of field hockey.”

Ella Talladay competing as a Saline Hornet. photo by Dawn McCann