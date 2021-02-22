White Tail Solar Progresses To Public Comment Stage

Ranger Power’s White Tail solar proposal got one step further after the York Township Planning Commission voted to accept the completion of its initial proposal, Monday evening.

“I feel that everything has been submitted,” Commissioner Jane Kartje said before voting yes.

Paul Funk, a representative from DTE Energy – who will eventually take ownership of the planned 120 MW power plant if it is passed by both York and Augusta Townships – said during the final public comment session that DTE Energy was “looking forward to working with the township” if the project passes the next steps.

Ranger Power will have to pass through Augusta Township’s next steps if it is to proceed, as most of the project would stand on land there. The power would then be fed directly into the nearby power lines. The proximity to the power lines and the lands proximity to major population centers like Detroit, Ann Arbor and Toledo, are what attracted the Chicago-based green energy company to the site. The next step will be for York Township’s clerk to set up a public meeting sometime next month, where local residents will be able to learn about the project and voice their opinions, either positively or negatively.

Ranger Power is proposing to cover the farmland with double sided solar panels, to provide Michigan’s utility with year round solar power, as part of DTE Energy’s goal to de-carbonize its power supply.

This project is very similar to others done by Ranger to provide utility scale power, including a project in Shiawassee County.

Planning Commission Chair Dick Cupka said “I was impressed” when he took Ranger Power up on their offer to taker a tour of the installation, recently.

There was one voice of concern about the project during the final public comment section however, from a person who said they worked near the proposed site and worried about the changes to the landscape proposed in the plan.

