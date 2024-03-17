Saline Hockey Places Five on All-SEC Red Team

The Saline hockey team may have been disappointed with its overall record of 9-12-4 on the season, the Hornets still came away with another SEC Red title with a 7-3-2 conference record.

The Hornets were rewarded with five players earning All-SEC Red honors for the 2023/24 season.

First team honors went to Mateo Iadipaolo, Blake Woodrel, and Tyler Schroeder.

Mateo Iadipaolo was the Hornets leading scorer with 25 goals and 16 assists on the season- First Team

Blake Woodrel finished with 12 goals and 24 assists- First Team

Tyler Schroeder became the Hornets all-time leader in career wins in goal this season. He picked up eight wins on the year with 648 saves and stopped 92% of the shots he faced- First Team

Honorable mention went to Antonio Giacalone (six goals and 20 assists) and Aidan Rumohr (8 goals and 15 assists).

