Saline Girls’ Place Five on All-SEC Red Team

The Saline girls’ basketball team finished up another amazing season with a 19-5 overall record and seen the Hornets come away with several individual school records.

The Hornets were awarded with five athletes being named to the All-SEC Red squad for 2023/24.

First Team honors went to Kate Stemmer, Keira Roehm, and Kadyn Maida earned first team All-SEC Red honors.

Kate Stemmer will continue her career at Northwoods University and will go down as one of the all-time best all-around players for Saline girls’ basketball. When she wasn’t scoring, Stemmer was doing other things to lead the Hornets and it showed with Kate becoming the schools all-time leader in steals and assists- First Team

Keira Roehm is just a sophomore, but already putting her name near the top of the all-time list. She set the school record for three-pointers in a season and finished with over 70 in 2023/24. Roehm is not far behind the Saline career record for three pointers in a career set by Ella Stemmer with 145. First Team

Kadyn Maida had a breakout season for the Hornets which saw her become one of the go to scorers for the Hornets, including a team high 18 points in Saline’s win over SEC Red Champion Bedford- First Team

Honorable mention honors went to Hadley Griffin and Ayla Stager.

Hadley Griffin was one of the senior leaders on the team that hit big shot after big shot throughout the season. Her biggest might have been when she finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds against Ypsilanti Lincoln. She also hit the game winning shot at the buzzer to beat Grass Lake 40-38- Honorable Mention

Sophomore Ayla Stager became a force down low for the Hornets as the season progressed with her biggest game coming in the district semifinals with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Saline overtime win over Wayne Memorial- Honorable Mention