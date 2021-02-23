Saline’s Salt Springs Brewery Nominated for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award

From USA Today

Congratulations! Salt Springs Brewery has been nominated in our 2021 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards! Our expert panel selected Salt Springs Brewery as a contender for Best Brewpub, which just launched. Our contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-brewpub-2021/. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

Voting ends Tuesday, March 16th and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, March 26th. You can read the official rules here. Please note that the rules do not allow offering prizes or other inducements to members of the public in exchange for votes during the voting period.

Photo: Salt Springs Brewery Facebook Page