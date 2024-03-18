The Circle of Excellence Awards Nominations

This year, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to combine two popular community events into one: The Circle of Excellence. This new event includes our Business Awards and Saline Salutes Awards and will allow SACC to showcase our community members’ accomplishments in one location and one event. The Saline Salutes, presented annually, are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the citizen contributions from individuals living or working in the Saline Area. SACC’s business awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for businesses in the greater Saline Area, acknowledging outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.

The chamber hopes to see a wealth of guests join them on April 25th, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at StoneBridge Golf Club! At this time, SACC is taking nominations for the following awards:

Business Awards

Small Business

Rising Star

Large Business

Lifetime Achievement

Business Awards Criteria

Saline Salutes

Citizen of the Year

Distinguished Veteran

First Responder

Visionary

Youth of the Year

Saline Salutes Criteria

To nominate an outstanding individual or business, please utilize our nomination form here and ensure your nominees meet all award criteria! SACC is taking nominations until 5:00 p.m. March 29th. To nominate a Youth of the Year, please utilize the Youth Council’s online nomination form here and ensure that the individual has both the nomination form AND a letter of recommendation. The Saline Youth Council is accepting Youth of the Year Nominations until March 25th! Any nomination form that is incomplete or has not met our criteria will not be considered.

If you are interested in becoming a member, it’s as easy as filling out an application here. Once completed and approved, new members can take advantage of our Basic, Partner, Corporate, or Enhanced levels of investment based on what makes the most sense for their business. Interested in volunteering? Email office@salinechamber.org for more details. The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is extremely excited to serve our members for another year and to show our community what is in store for 2024!