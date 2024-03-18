Saline High School Invites Future Hornets to Extra Curricular Night

Saline High School is set to welcome future students and families to its Extra Curricular Night on April 3rd, offering a glimpse into high school life beyond the classroom.

Designed to bridge the gap between middle and high school experiences, the event is designed for the Class of 2028, providing a path to a smoother transition and a more profound connection with the school community.

From 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the SHS Commons, attendees can discover clubs and athletic groups, engage directly with existing members, and gain insights into various activities. Highlighted benefits such as developing leadership, teamwork skills, and learning in a safe environment underscore the night's objective—to foster a well-rounded and enriching high school experience.

In addition to exploring extracurricular options, families will be offered tours of Saline High School. As the community gears up for another successful event, the sentiment remains clear—getting involved is not just about adding to a resume; it's about enriching the high school experience in its entirety.