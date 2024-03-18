A classic story of love, friendship, death and life, the Saline Area Players are bringing “Charlotte’s Web” to the stage next month to present four shows that expect to be fun for all.

Looking ahead to the shows, the Saline Area Players (SAP) said on their Facebook page, “We were overwhelmed with the talent that came out for our show. We are so proud to have this group of talented people help us to tell this story. We see SAP as Community Theater for families and we have 2 pairs and 3 trios of family members involved in this show. Mark your calendars for April 18th-21st and plan to see it!”

The Sun Times News reached out to SAP to learn more.

SAP Board President Lori Zupan said they have a big cast of 35 people getting ready for the shows.

“A mix of experienced and new actors,” Zupan said. “Creative costumes -- we have many different, fun farm animals, as well as humans.”

When asked how the cast looks, Zupan said “Adorable children, expressive teens and hilarious adults. In fact, we have four families in this cast -- three with three family members.”

Goodreads.com describes the story, in part, this way:

“Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. These are the words in Charlotte's Web, high up in Zuckerman's barn. Charlotte's spiderweb tells of her feelings for a little pig named Wilbur, who simply wants a friend. They also express the love of a girl named Fern, who saved Wilbur's life when he was born the runt of his litter.”

Talking about her first experience with “Charlotte's Web,” Deb Nichols, the director of the SAP production of Charlotte's Web said on the SAP Facebook page:

“My first experience with Charlotte's Web was going to see the cartoon movie when I was very little. I remember my mom buying me a coloring book after seeing it and telling me that a woman with my name, Debbie, played the voice of Charlotte. I loved the music and the story. I was sure to read the book later and it has always held a special place in my heart. I am honored to help bring this story to life for Saline Area Players and I am looking forward to leading the cast and our audiences to a memorable theater experience.”

Describing the SAP, Zupan said they are a “Community Theater for the whole family, founded in 1972,” who typically present two shows per year -- one at Christmas and another one in the spring.

Of the upcoming shows, she said. “It will be very enjoyable for all” and those interested should follow their Facebook page and website for updates.

Ticket cost: $16 adult, $11 senior/student 17 & under. Save $1 at the door by paying with cash or check. To learn more, go to https://sites.google.com/salineareaplayers.org/saline-area-players/home

or https://www.facebook.com/SalineAreaPlayers/.

The shows will be at The Well Church at 211 Willis Road in Saline.

Cast list courtesy of the Saline Area Players