Saline PD Weekly Report 02-23-21

From Saline Police Department

######

Incident: 21-638/Noise Complaint

Date/Time: 2-15-21 @ 1647 hours

Location: 100 Block of Tower Dr

Information: Officer dispatched to the 100 block of Tower Dr for a noise complaint. Officer made contact with the homeowner and advised of the complaint. The dogs were brought in without incident.

######

Incident:21-704/Alarm Activation

Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 135 hours

Location:700 Block of Woodland Dr. East

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Woodland Dr. East for alarm activation. Officers arrived and made contact with the cleaning crew, who advised they accidentally set off the alarm.

######

Incident: 21-705/Assist other Dept

Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1334 hours

Location:700 Block of N Maple Rd

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N Maple Rd to assist an outside agency with a domestic that occurred in their jurisdiction but worked in the city of Saline. Officer made contact with the suspect, who was taken into custody without issue.

######

Incident: 21-706/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1915 hours

Location:100 Block of W Michigan Rd

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W Michigan Ave for a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.

######

Incident: 21-712/Retail Fraud

Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1802 hours

Location: 700 Block of W Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W Michigan Ave for a Retail Fraud that just occurred. Officer obtained a description of the subject and the items taken. Officers checked the area for subject matching description but were unable to locate the subject. Officers are investigating.

######

Incident: 21-717/Alarm Activation

Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 2242 hours

Location:100 Block of S Industrial Dr

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S Industrial Dr for alarm activation. Officers arrived, doors were locked, and no sign of anyone.