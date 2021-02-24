Saline PD Weekly Report 02-23-21
From Saline Police Department
######
Incident: 21-638/Noise Complaint
Date/Time: 2-15-21 @ 1647 hours
Location: 100 Block of Tower Dr
Information: Officer dispatched to the 100 block of Tower Dr for a noise complaint. Officer made contact with the homeowner and advised of the complaint. The dogs were brought in without incident.
######
Incident:21-704/Alarm Activation
Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 135 hours
Location:700 Block of Woodland Dr. East
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Woodland Dr. East for alarm activation. Officers arrived and made contact with the cleaning crew, who advised they accidentally set off the alarm.
######
Incident: 21-705/Assist other Dept
Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1334 hours
Location:700 Block of N Maple Rd
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N Maple Rd to assist an outside agency with a domestic that occurred in their jurisdiction but worked in the city of Saline. Officer made contact with the suspect, who was taken into custody without issue.
######
Incident: 21-706/Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1915 hours
Location:100 Block of W Michigan Rd
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W Michigan Ave for a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.
######
Incident: 21-712/Retail Fraud
Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 1802 hours
Location: 700 Block of W Michigan Ave
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W Michigan Ave for a Retail Fraud that just occurred. Officer obtained a description of the subject and the items taken. Officers checked the area for subject matching description but were unable to locate the subject. Officers are investigating.
######
Incident: 21-717/Alarm Activation
Date/Time: 2-19-21 @ 2242 hours
Location:100 Block of S Industrial Dr
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S Industrial Dr for alarm activation. Officers arrived, doors were locked, and no sign of anyone.