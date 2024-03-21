Healthcare Task Force Presents Recommendations to Saline City Council

Saline’s Healthcare Task Force has completed its mission of presenting the city council with a set of recommendations to enhance community healthcare and wellness.

Mayor Marl introduced the presentation by expressing appreciation for the task force's efforts, noting the importance of their findings in shaping a healthier Saline. "This analysis and the recommendations provided are crucial for our continued growth and well-being as a community," Marl stated.

Katelyn Schaible, chairperson of the Task Force, framed these proposals as having the aim of forging a healthier future for all city residents. The task force's final presentation outlined key strategies to elevate health and wellness for area residents.

Schaible listed the recommendations, which encompass the formation of a long-term health and wellness committee, creating a healthcare resource repository, pursuing grant funding for health initiatives, and exploring healthy city and community initiatives. Schaible stated, "There's still a lot of work to do. We not only want existing citizens to feel like they can age in place, but we also want those who grew up here to feel this is a community they can return to because it promotes health and wellness."

The group’s first recommendation advocates establishing a Health and Wellness Committee to facilitate programs, activities, and awareness. "There's a lot of opportunity for collaboration," Schaible noted, suggesting the committee work with existing groups to amplify their effectiveness on the community's health.

The proposal for a Healthcare Resource Repository was detailed by Councilmember Nicole Rice, who outlined plans to make it accessible and ADA-compliant and emphasized a comprehensive approach to collecting resources for community use. "A lot of thought went into the repository, covering all bases of health and wellness," Rice noted.

On the financial aspect, Schaible highlighted the importance of seeking grant funding to sustain and expand health initiatives. "There's so much money out there, both within the state and federally,” she pointed out. “It's definitely worth pursuing," Schaible suggested contracting a grant specialist to navigate the complexities of grant acquisition.

The task force urged the city to continue exploring healthy community initiatives, focusing on promoting Blue Zone characteristics and leveraging existing resources to enhance the community's well-being.

In closing, Schaible extended heartfelt thanks to the task force members, including Sue Kelch, Council Member Jack Ceo, and the youth interns, among others, for their invaluable contributions. She also paid tribute to Jamie Fear, a vital volunteer whose memory inspires the task force's efforts.

Considering the task force's recommendations, Councilmember Dillon encouraged an energetic implementation strategy. "I'm very much looking forward to a tremendous asset for our community," she remarked.

Re reiterating his support, Mayor Marl announced plans to formalize the establishment of a new Saline Community Wellness Task Force, expanding on the groundwork laid by the Healthcare Task Force. "We envision this group meeting once a month, with subcommittees or working groups meeting more frequently as needed," he explained.

The Healthcare Task Force was formed in 2021 with the goals of 1) conducting needs assessment, 2) gathering public feedback, and 3) cultivating relationships with surrounding healthcare organizations and providers. The group gathered information from two separate surveys and held community focus groups. Having presented its findings to the city, the task force is dissolving to make way for a community wellness task force that will carry on with the objectives.