Saline Chamber Announces Legislative Luncheon with Debbie Dingell

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced an exclusive opportunity to join its “State of Our Nation Legislative Luncheon" featuring U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

The event is a unique chance to enjoy lunch while receiving firsthand updates on legislative matters that are crucial to the Saline business community.

Congresswoman Dingell represents Michigan's 6th Congressional District and is committed to addressing the issues that affect our businesses and our community. This luncheon is a platform for engagement and information.

The event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: StoryPoint Saline, 6230 S State Road

Pricing for attendance is as follows:

Chamber Members: $20

Non-Members: $30

Partner+ Investment Level Members: Complimentary registration

To register for this event, please visit Salinechamber.org. Should you have any inquiries or require assistance, feel free to call 734-429-4494 or email office@salinechamber.org.

This luncheon is brought to you by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and our generous sponsors, including DTE, ITCT, Comcast, and others.

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with fellow community members and discuss the legislative landscape affecting our local businesses.