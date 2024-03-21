Saline City Council Approves Curbside Pickup at Marijuana Dispensaries

The Saline City Council recently deliberated on Ordinance Number 863, a proposal to allow curbside pickup at marijuana dispensaries. The discussion sparked a range of opinions among council members.

Community Development Director Harrington provided an overview of the ordinance, stating, "We're in an anomaly in that we have not allowed it based on a site plan condition." Harrington elaborated on the ordinance's intention to resolve this anomaly by permitting up to five curbside pickup spots per parcel for dispensaries. "Most cities don't even mention it or if they do, they just mentioned that it's specifically allowed," Harrington noted.

However, Mayor Pro-Tem Dillon expressed reservations, particularly regarding the nature of transactions and the employment of security guards. Dillon highlighted the difference between marijuana dispensaries and other businesses offering curbside service, stating, "I'm very uncomfortable with cash transactions outside of the business." Her concerns were amplified by the prospect of armed guards, contrasting sharply with the experiences at conventional retail outlets.

Councilmember Rice countered concerns by pointing to the experience of business owners who operate dispensaries in other locations without incident. Rice argued for trusting the business owners' judgment, suggesting that the provision of security measures was a responsible response to potential safety concerns rather than an indication of heightened risk.

As the council moved toward a vote, the debate encapsulated the broader considerations of the ordinance, including its impact on local business practices and the safety of community spaces shared with other businesses, particularly those frequented by children. Dillon commented on shared parking spaces and the potential negative impact on communal areas.

The council voted 5-2 to adopt Ordinance Number 863, with a majority recognizing the precedent set by other municipalities and the desire to support local businesses and consumers with mobility issues.