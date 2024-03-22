Saline Community Education Summer 2024 Catalog Now Available

Saline Community Education has released its Summer 2024 programs catalog, once again focusing on enriching the Saline Area School District's community by offering a wide range of activities that cater to various interests and age groups.

For adults looking to enhance their creative skills, there are classes like the Beginner/Intermediate Adult Watercolor Class, which delves into techniques such as color mixing and layering, and Open Studio for Artists, providing a space for adult artists to work on projects and share techniques. Additionally, the Instant Piano and Guitar classes offer adults the opportunity to learn music in a time-efficient manner.

The Youth section is equally diverse, with offerings like the Cartoon Drawing class by Young Rembrandts, designed to stimulate creativity among younger participants by teaching them to draw dinosaurs, anime characters, and other fun subjects. The Baking FUNdamentals camp, aimed at grades 3-5, focuses on teaching baking skills alongside integrating math and science into each baked item.

For high school students, programs like the Digital SAT Small Group and Great Lakes Educational Group's Digital SAT Class are designed to prepare students for college admissions by enhancing their test-taking strategies and knowledge. Additionally, the AI Scholars program offers an interdisciplinary, project-based learning experience in artificial intelligence, taught by graduates from top universities.

The Saline Community Education Summer 2024 program includes sports offerings that cater to a wide array of interests and age groups, emphasizing not only physical fitness but also teamwork and personal development. Among the sports activities, the Youth Recreation section highlights several engaging options. Soccer Shots Summer Camp, for instance, is specifically designed to enhance soccer skills alongside character development and teamwork for young participants.

For those interested in martial arts, the Kick Start Karate Program and Choi Kwang Do Martial Art for Children provide foundational lessons in self-defense, discipline, and confidence-building through structured martial arts training. Moreover, the Baton Twirling Summer Camp offers a unique combination of athleticism and artistry, suitable for beginners and experienced twirlers alike, culminating in a performance for friends and family. These sports programs are crafted to ensure participants not only improve their physical abilities but also learn valuable life skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

And speaking of camps, a variety of day camps in both educational and recreational activities are scheduled throughout the summer. These camps cater to a broad range of interests, ensuring that every child can find something exciting to do during their summer break.

For those interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), there are several Mad Science camps like "The Science of Slime," where children can learn about polymers by making different kinds of slime, and "NASA Camp," which explores the wonders of space and our solar system. Another notable option is the "Astro Innovators Camp," inspired by NASA’s missions, where kids can engage in hands-on activities related to space exploration.

The Saline Community Education Summer 2024 program offers a total of 67 different programs. These programs span across various categories including Adult Enrichment, Youth Music & Arts, High School Enrichment, Youth Enrichment, Career & Technical Education, and Youth Recreation, ensuring a wide range of interests and age groups are catered to within the community.

Find the Summer Saline Community Education Guide at https://bit.ly/3vi5Nd5