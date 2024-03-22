Saline Area Schools break ground on new high school additions

Saline Area Schools broke ground on March 22, on what are expected to be two great additions to the high school.

From students to staff members and those involved with the upcoming construction, a group gathered outside Saline High School on that cold early spring morning for a groundbreaking event, marking the start of construction of the STEAM Center and Weight room.

A handful of people spoke at the event, including Saline Area Schools (SAS) Superintendent Dr. Stephen Laatsch, who said the school district was “so excited for this day.”

The groundbreaking event was an important one for Saline Area Schools. photo by Lonnie Huhman

The STEAM Center will be located adjacent to the front entrance of the high school, facing Campus Parkway, and an expanded weight room will be located at the rear of the building, connected to the auxiliary gymnasium.

Both projects are made possible through the $180 million bond approved by voters in November 2022.

SAS described both projects in a recent press release:

“The STEAM Center is designed to promote mixed-use across many departments, clubs, and groups at the High School, and will be available for Community Education activities and rentals. The STEAM Center includes a flex space to host larger events with the ability to seat approximately 125 people, an open collaboration classroom outfitted with small group meeting rooms, a Robotics practice field, and dedicated workshop spaces designed for STEAM programs like Robotics and Science Olympiad. We anticipate the center will see a great deal of use both during and beyond the school day.”

A rendering of the STEAM center. image courtesy of Kingscott

“Saline's vision is that science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programming will support students in developing a design-thinking mindset anchored in empathy, research, creativity, and solving real-world problems that will equip them to thrive in a global society and benefit the broader community,” said Kara Davis, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at Saline Area Schools.

“The new weight room will triple the footprint of the existing weight room to help the District meet increased demand by athletic teams and Physical Education classes before, during, and after school.”

In the release, Ashley Mantha, Saline Area Schools Athletic Director said, “The expanded weight room will afford Saline’s 35 varsity teams and Physical Education classes increased access to the weight room, new equipment, and more space to condition and prepare for their respective seasons. Our athletes and students will have the resources they need to reach their full potential and help them embrace a lifelong commitment to well-being.”

A rendering of the weight room addition. image courtesy of Kingscott

Of both additions, Davis said in the district’s message, “Saline Schools has award-winning programming in both athletics and STEAM, exemplifying our commitment to fostering excellence across a wide range of disciplines. The District values the diverse opportunities for student excellence and is striving to create the best possible conditions for ongoing growth and development in these areas.”

Construction at SHS will begin on March 25 and is expected to be an 18-month long process. Both additions are scheduled to open in August 2025.

The school district said the work will impact building access and traffic patterns as students return to the high school campus following Spring Break. SAS said students, families, and staff can expect direct communication about what to expect in the coming weeks.

“We know that with the excitement of any renovation, we also must endure the construction phase, and greatly appreciate the community’s patience and flexibility as we begin this journey,” said SHS Principal Theresa Stager.