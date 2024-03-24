Young Hornets Lacrosse Team Drops Season Opener

A very young Saline lacrosse team struggled in its season opener, dropping a 7-1 decision to Northville on a cold night at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets have just three seniors on this year’s squad that went 10-9 in 2023.

The game against Northville was played in frigid temperatures and the teams were given 10-minute intermissions between each quarter to go in the locker room and warm up.

Northville took a 2-0 lead after one and extended its lead to 3-0 at the half.

The Hornets continued to struggle to find the net in the second half and the Mustangs lead grew to 7-0 in the fourth.

Saline finally struck when Jonah Strok beat the Northville goaltender to make it a 7-1 final.

The Hornets return to action Saturday, April 6 when they host Anthony Wayne.