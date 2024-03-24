Saline-Milan Water Polo Rolls in Opener

The Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team looked to pick up where they left off after last season when the Chickadees finished sixth in the state with an 18-1 season opening win over Troy last week.

The Chickadees dominated Troy from the start with six first period goals and carried a 9-0 lead into halftime.

The second half was much the same with Saline-Milan outscoring Troy 6-1 in the third for a 15-1 lead after three and cruised to the win.

Dori Cook had a big night for the Chickadees with six goals and one assist to lead the way.

Alex Lillie recorded five goals and three steals, while Lucy Hart had three goals and two assists.

Maizie Ratajczak had two goals, three assists, and a steal, Hannah Brady a goal, two assists, and three steals, and Kamryn Stripp a goal and three assists. Kelsey Altvogt picked up five assists, while Leila Nemeth made seven saves and had two assists.

The JV rolled to an 18-4 win over Troy.

Megan Clauser had five goals and two assists, while Samantha James had three goals and three assists. Tori Kimberly added three goals and an assist, Lillie two goals and four assists, Mara McLellan two goals and one assist, Ratajczak a goal and four assists, and M Habrecht and Hannah Brady one goal each.

Photos by Dawn McCann