Saline Boys’ Track Opens Strong at SEC Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline boys track and field team opened the 2024 season in impressive fashion at the SEC Indoor Invite at Ypsilanti Lincoln March 21.

The Hornets came away with six first-place finishes and earned medals in 11 events.

Leonardo Ignacio had a huge day with three firsts and one third place finish. He won the 60 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and was part of the winning 4x200 with Caleb Washington, Christopher Ignacio, and Ayden Burton, and was third in the high jump.

Ryan Cavanaugh won the 60 dash and was third in the 400, while Turman Johnson won the 3200.

Malik Eisemann won the pole vault and was seventh in the 60 dash, while Camden Pawlick won the shot put.

Lennon Cohoon was third in the long jump and Jacob Szalay third in the 3200.

Washington was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while the 4x800 relay team of Brennan LaRusso, Jackson Phillips, Collin Eckermann, and Matthew Roehm was fifth.

Leo Hoffman was seventh in the pole vault, while eighth place finishes went to Jack Day in the long jump, Nicholas Rouman 300 hurdles, and Saman Meshinchi 3200.