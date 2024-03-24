Saline Girls’ Show Strength at SEC Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

With the showing at the SEC Indoor Invitational at Ypsilanti Lincoln last week, the Saline girls’ track and field team looks to be in for another amazing season.

The SEC Invite is a non-team scoring event where the top five individual finishers and the top three relays earn medals.

The Hornets brought home some heavy hardware with 16 medal winners at the event.

Saline picked up two wins with the 4x800 relay team of Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lillian Schlack, Sophie Roth, and Corynn Gady finishing first and the 4x200 relay team o Charlotte Warren, Lola Lange, Mahalia Staton, and Evalyn Ledy taking the top spot.

Saline had four second-place finishes with Grace Roth in the 3200, Megan Sweet the high jump, Staton in the long jump, and Sophie Roth in the 800.

Kadyn Maida was third in the high jump and Lillian Schlack in the 800.

Also earning medals with fifth-place finishes were Charlotte Warren in the 60 dash, Lange 200, Nancy Gage 3200, Shyla Smith 60 hurdles, Jillian Hayes 300 hurdles, Mallory Platzer shot put, Sellenraad 800, and Gady 1600.

The 4x400 relay team of Sellenraad, Schlack, S. Roth, and Gady was fourth, while Ledy was sixth in the 200 and Smith sixth in the 300 hurdles.