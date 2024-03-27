Council Completes Annual Process for Liquor License Approvals

The annual process for the renewal of liquor licenses in Saline has been completed.

All twelve establishments serving liquor in Saline have had their licenses approved with no concerns at the March 18 city council meeting. The yearly process involves a thorough review by various city departments. Businesses holding liquor licenses must submit their applications for renewal, which are then reviewed by the City Treasurer, Police Department, Building Department, and Fire Department to ensure compliance with all necessary regulations and safety standards.

Following these reviews, the applications are presented to the City Council for approval. Once approved, the City Council dispatches a letter to the liquor control commission, signifying the council's endorsement of the renewals.

Liquor licenses approved by the Saline City Council: