Call for Community Stewards to Keep Saline’s Green Clean

The Saline Parks Commission is set to breathe new life into the city's green spaces with the launch of the “Friends of the Parks” initiative. As the summer months beckon, the commission, in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation, is reaching out to the community to enlist volunteers. This hands-on program is designed to involve citizens in select maintenance and beautification tasks, cultivating a sense of pride and ownership over the local environment.

The endeavor will begin with Mill Pond, Brecon, and Canterbury Parks—popular spots earmarked for the first wave of attention. To kick things off, the Saline Parks Commission is hosting an informational meeting, welcoming all interested parties to learn more about volunteer opportunities and the program's objectives.

The meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the scenic Mill Pond Park Pavilion. Community members are encouraged to attend and join forces with the commission to make a positive, lasting impact on Saline’s beloved parks.