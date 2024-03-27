Saline Serves Up a Food Truck Festival with Flavor and Philanthropy

A short drive from Saline, the aroma of freshly prepared delicacies and the sounds of good times and music will fill the air shortly as the much-anticipated Saline Summer Food Truck Festival gears up to delight community members and visitors alike.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, the one-day event isn't just about tickling your taste buds with an array of culinary wonders on wheels. It's a concerted effort to support the Saline Area Social Service (SASS), a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been serving the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area.

As foodies gather at the Council Grounds, they will be greeted by a convoy of over 20 food trucks, each offering a unique gastronomic experience. The mobile kitchens include:

Impasto Italian Inspired Wraps

Vegano Italiano

PBJs BBQ

Curt Got Crabs Seafood Boil

Simply Spanish

Detroit Mini Donut

Wing Snob

Hello! Ice Cream

Papelon Arepa Baar

The Balkan House

Ritespice

The Coffee Grind

Tacos El Panda

Top Dog

S’mac & Cheese

Delectabowl

Batter Up

EM Cheese

Big Bo’s Grill

Agave Lime

Brava Argentine Empanadas

But the Saline Food Truck Festival transcends the culinary scene. It's a place where the local community's creativity shines through a pop-up market brimming with crafts, art, and other goods — all produced by talented local vendors. The melodic threads of live music will weave through the event, setting the soundtrack for a day of community and charity. For those looking to ignite their competitive spirit, fitness competitions will be the perfect opportunity to break a sweat and burn off some calories. There will be a kids area full of fun for the younger attendees.

All entrance fees and a portion of the food truck proceeds are earmarked for SASS.

So, mark your calendars and loosen your belts for a day where good food meets goodwill.

For more information on the festival and how to become a sponsor, visit https://www.salinefoodtruckfestival.com/

Photo: salinefoodtruckfestival.com