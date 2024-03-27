Saline Youth Council Annual Report Highlights Community Impact and Future Initiatives

In a recent annual report to the Saline City Council, the Saline Youth Council (SYC), a committed group of high school students, showcased its dedication to enhancing the Saline area.

Council Chair Nancy Gage submitted a written report that began with, "First, we are excited to report that the Saline Youth Council has gained many new members this year, which was a major goal of ours. We are fortunate to have a full council this year, and we hope to continue to grow as a group by accepting applications for liaisons."

The SYC acts as a link between the city's youth and government. The council consists of:

City Staff Rep: Sunshine Lambert

Chair: Nancy Gage

Vice Chair: Neva Rognes

Secretary: Alice Jiang

Treasurer: Donavon Gillow

Members: Vaish Attili, Gabriella Burtell, Dylan Erickson, Selah Salanta, Ari Veloso, Saydee Walton, Britney Lin, Caleb Ciechanowski

8th Grade Liaison: James Gage

Through its various activities, the council advocates for youth, discussing local issues, planning events, volunteering, fundraising, and annually recognizing a local student who has significantly contributed to the community.

The council reported a successful recruitment year, reaching its goal of filling all council positions, a step seen as vital for its continued growth and impact. The report outlined several key initiatives and events that the SYC has either completed or plans to undertake, including:

Fall Leaf Cleanup: An annual event where members volunteer to help clear fallen leaves, aiding those in the community who might struggle with this task.

An annual event where members volunteer to help clear fallen leaves, aiding those in the community who might struggle with this task. Holiday Parade Participation: The SYC led the local holiday parade, displaying their banner and spirit.

The SYC led the local holiday parade, displaying their banner and spirit. Snow Shoveling Assistance: In partnership with the Senior Center, SYC members volunteered to shovel snow for seniors in need during winter.

In partnership with the Senior Center, SYC members volunteered to shovel snow for seniors in need during winter. Toy Drive for Mott Children's Hospital: A philanthropic effort to collect toys for children at the hospital in a commitment to supporting broader community needs.

Gage concluded the written report with, "Looking forward for this year, the Saline Youth Council is anticipating completing our annual Little Library book drive in the spring. Additionally, we are planning to do another trash cleanup. We are also looking forward to the honor of selecting the Saline Youth of the Year. Finally, the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission will be speaking to the SYC this spring to discuss their 5 year master plan as well as to collect feedback regarding parks and recreation services that we would like to see in the community."

As they move forward with their planned initiatives, the SYC strives to embody the spirit of service and collaboration, a hallmark of healthy communities.