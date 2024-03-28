Lodi Township Police Report, February 2024

In February, Deputies responded to 192 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 248 the previous year, a 23% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 491, up from 458 for the same period last year, a 7% increase.

Officers conducted 104 traffic stops, down from 125 last year. Thirty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One sexual assault

Two thefts

Five crashes

Two medical assists

Nine citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One mental health

One fraud

Two disorderlies

Four school bus violations

Two OUIs

One burglary

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On February 6, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of a theft from a vehicle incident. The complainant reported that their unlocked vehicle was accessed overnight, and unknown suspect(s) stole a driver's license and a debit card.

On February 6, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of South Wagner Road for an additional report of a theft from a vehicle incident. The complainant indicated that their vehicle was entered by unknown suspect(s), and a purse with a debit card and approximately $120 were stolen.

On February 27, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5000 Block of Quincy Court for a report of a possible breaking and entering incident. The complainant reported they observed an unknown caucasian male trying to manipulate the door to their home. The complainant then observed the subject trying to enter a different house. 911 was called, but the subject disappeared from the complainant's view before Deputies arrived. Surveillance footage of the subject was obtained to attempt to identify him. The subject did not gain entry to any homes.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below.