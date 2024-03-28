Looking forward to the solar eclipse over Saline

In the classroom and at the local library, Saline kids will get an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Stephen Laatsch said in his community message that “many parts of the United States will observe a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. While Saline is outside of the path of totality, residents are expected to experience a partial eclipse (98.5 percent). Teachers are providing instruction about the eclipse and eclipse viewing safety in Young 5s-6th grade and in science classrooms across the District.”

“The District will provide solar eclipse glasses to all students and staff to safely view the eclipse,” said Laatsch. “If weather conditions and classroom lessons permit, teachers may take students outside to view the eclipse using these glasses.”

NASA defines a partial solar eclipse as when “the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, at first it does not completely cover the Sun. The Sun appears to have a crescent shape.”

The Saline District Library will also be offering an Eclipse Program that’s presented by the Longway Planetarium. The program is from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Families will need to register in order to attend this free event.

To register, go to https://salinelibrary.org/.