Statement From Saline PD on Dispatch Change Effective April 3rd

Editor’s note: The Saline Police Department recently issued the following statement regarding its switch to Metro Dispatch set for April 3, 2024.

April 3rd, 2024 will mark the first day of full transition to Washtenaw County Metro-Dispatch for the City of Saline. City of Saline has worked extensively with our colleagues at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure a smooth transition. If you have ever dialed 9-1-1 while in the City of Saline, your call went directly into Washtenaw Metro-Dispatch. Only landlines went directly into our Saline Police Department Dispatch Center.

You are not losing your ability to call 9-1-1 and have a Saline Police Officer respond to your complaint or emergency. Dispatchers and Saline Officers are available 24/7 for Saline residents and visitors.

The Saline Police Department front desk will be open, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm to accommodate drop-in questions. We have hired a full-time Community Relations Liaison to fulfill these duties. This individual can be reached by calling (734) 429-7911 Monday through Friday, 8:00 am through 4:00 pm. On evenings when regular Council Meetings are held there will be a Community Relations Liaison at the front desk, extending the hours after 4:00 pm.

After hours, non-emergency callers can contact the City of Saline non-emergency line to be connected to Metro Dispatch. You can also call Metro Dispatch non-emergency directly at (734) 994-2911. If your call to Metro Dispatch is not an emergency, we encourage you to call the non-emergency number. If you are driving and cannot pull over to a safe location, you can dial 9-1-1. If your 9-1-1 call is not an emergency, you may be placed on hold if there are other active emergency calls. Dispatchers triage emergency calls and will handle calls in order of importance.

In the event you arrive at the Saline Police Department after the front desk closes, we have installed a call box at the entrance of City Hall. It is very easy to operate. You open the red box and push the call button. This immediately rings into Metro-Dispatch. A communications operator will gather your information and send a Saline Police Officer to the appropriate location. Below are photographs of the call box.

Here are some sample scenarios in which the Dispatch Call Box would be utilized after the front desk is closed.

Found Property

Lost dogs

Walk in calls

Crash reports

If you are not familiar with Washtenaw Metro Dispatch, they are a consolidated Emergency Communications Center that serves as the primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for Washtenaw County. They provide direct dispatch services for eleven police agencies throughout the county. They are highly trained and act as the first, first responders, providing residents with critical pre-arrival safety instruction while simultaneously managing communications amongst our Saline Police Officers and other first responders. In addition, Washtenaw Metro Dispatch and the Washtenaw County Emergency Operations work collaboratively during crisis situations in the community to coordinate an overall response. This could include severe weather, coordinating public information during crisis events, or facilitating and coordinating responses to a hazardous environmental incident.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: How do I get in touch with an officer, after business hours, that handled my complaint?

A: You can either contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch or go to our website, www.cityofsaline.org, Departments-Police Department-Under Related Pages click Employee Directory and Police Department. Here you will find a direct number for every officer. You will have an option to leave a voicemail or send an e-mail, as all e-mail addresses are included.

Q: What if I have an inquiry or a problem that requires the attention of the Department of Public Works?

A: Saline DPW is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 am until 3:30 pm. You can contact them at 734 429-5624. If you need to contact DPW after hours for a non-emergency inquiry or complaint you may leave a message at this number. However, if it is an emergency, such as a water main break that may need immediate attention you may contact Washtenaw Metro-Dispatch and they will generate a call for service, send an officer and the officer will determine if an on-call DPW supervisor must be notified. Always remember a water main break could be considered an emergency requiring immediate notification to a DPW supervisor. When in doubt, just call and an officer can make that determination.

Q: How do I obtain a copy of a police report or accident report after hours?

A: Even during office hours, you can save yourself a trip by filing a Freedom of Information request on our website. www.cityofsaline.org/government/public-records. You will locate the forms under “Related Pages” FOIA FORMS.

Q: Can I still obtain a permit to purchase a firearm at the Saline Police Department?

A: Yes, during regular business hours.

Q: Will a Saline Police Officer still assist with keys locked inside a vehicle?

A: Yes, if you contact Metro Dispatch, and you are in the City of Saline Police Department’s jurisdiction, a dispatcher will send an officer. This service is still provided within the Saline City limits; other jurisdictions may not provide this service.

Q: Can I still bring in unused prescription and over-the-counter medications to dispose of in the Red Barrel?

A: Yes, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm you may bring in unused prescription and over-the-counter medications. Pills only, no liquids, no syringes, no inhalers or lotions.

Rest assured we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible. Please feel free to contact our full-time Community Relations Liaison, Lisa Bain, with any questions you may have prior to the transition or after the transition. Beginning Tuesday, April 2nd she will be working Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. She is happy to assist with any questions you may have about anything discussed here or concerns regarding any perceived changes.