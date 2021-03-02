Saline PD Weekly Summary 03-02-21
From Saline Police Department
######
Incident: 21-748/Domestic Assault
Date/Time: 2-21-21 @ 1534 hours
Location: 700 Block of Valley Cir Dr
Information: Officer dispatched to the 700 block of Valley Cir Dr for a possible Domestic Assault. Officer made contact with homeowners and took statements. Investigation forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
######
Incident: 21-758/Suspicious Person
Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1319 hours
Location: 100 Block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 100 Block of E Michigan Ave for a report of a subject attempting to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol. Officer made contact with the subject, ID was confiscated, and the information was taken.
######
Incident: 21-760/Fraud
Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1538 hours
Location: 7000Block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 7000 Block of E Michigan Ave for a stolen credit card report. Officer made contact with the subject, took the information, and is under investigation.
######
Incident: 21-764/Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1855 hours
Location: Michigan Ave and Mills Rd
Information: Officer was dispatched to the area of Michigan Ave and Mills for a report of a traffic crash with property damage. An investigation found minor damage to both vehicle and lamppost. A report was taken, no injuries were reported.
######
Incident:21-765/Malicious Destruction of Property
Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 2001 hours
Location:1400 Block of Woodland Dr. E
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Woodland Dr. E for a report of tires being damaged. Officers made contact with the subject, who advised they were aware of who damaged their vehicle. Pictures and statement were taken. The officer is investigating.
######
Incident: 21-766/Suspicious
Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 2212 hours
Location: 800 Block of Valley Cir Dr
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 800 Block of Valley Cir Dr for a possible Domestic Assault. Officer made contact with the parties involved. Officer still investigating.
######
Incident:21-789/Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 2-24-21 @ 1847 hours
Location:500 Block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E Michigan Ave for a traffic crash report. Officer took a report. No injuries were reported.