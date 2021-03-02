Saline PD Weekly Summary 03-02-21

From Saline Police Department

######

Incident: 21-748/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 2-21-21 @ 1534 hours

Location: 700 Block of Valley Cir Dr

Information: Officer dispatched to the 700 block of Valley Cir Dr for a possible Domestic Assault. Officer made contact with homeowners and took statements. Investigation forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

######

Incident: 21-758/Suspicious Person

Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1319 hours

Location: 100 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 100 Block of E Michigan Ave for a report of a subject attempting to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol. Officer made contact with the subject, ID was confiscated, and the information was taken.

######

Incident: 21-760/Fraud

Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1538 hours

Location: 7000Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 7000 Block of E Michigan Ave for a stolen credit card report. Officer made contact with the subject, took the information, and is under investigation.

######

Incident: 21-764/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 1855 hours

Location: Michigan Ave and Mills Rd

Information: Officer was dispatched to the area of Michigan Ave and Mills for a report of a traffic crash with property damage. An investigation found minor damage to both vehicle and lamppost. A report was taken, no injuries were reported.

######

Incident:21-765/Malicious Destruction of Property

Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 2001 hours

Location:1400 Block of Woodland Dr. E

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Woodland Dr. E for a report of tires being damaged. Officers made contact with the subject, who advised they were aware of who damaged their vehicle. Pictures and statement were taken. The officer is investigating.

######

Incident: 21-766/Suspicious

Date/Time: 2-22-21 @ 2212 hours

Location: 800 Block of Valley Cir Dr

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 800 Block of Valley Cir Dr for a possible Domestic Assault. Officer made contact with the parties involved. Officer still investigating.

######

Incident:21-789/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 2-24-21 @ 1847 hours

Location:500 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E Michigan Ave for a traffic crash report. Officer took a report. No injuries were reported.