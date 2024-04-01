Saline's Kate Stemmer is headed to Northwood University

Four more years of basketball and an opportunity to earn a great education is why Saline student-athlete Kate Stemmer is so grateful to be headed to Northwood University next fall.

A standout on the basketball court, Stemmer recently signed with Northwood, where she will compete on the basketball team and pursue her educational path to learn more about being a business owner. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with her to learn more.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to play four more years of the sport I love,” Stemmer said. “As our high school season came to an end, I celebrated the memories, but I am forever grateful that I have earned the chance to continue playing at the collegiate level.”

She said she chose Northwood “because I felt comfortable on campus and I knew it could be another home for me.”

“Whenever I was on a visit, the coaches made me feel welcomed and valued,” she said. “I also was able to take an inside look at the players and their relationships with each other, I knew this was a culture I wanted to be a part of. I also chose Northwood because it's an all-business school and since I want to open a business, Northwood is academically the perfect match.”

Stemmer, sitting at middle, on signing day with some of her biggest supporters. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

The sport of basketball means a lot to her, so this chance at Northwood to continue playing, learning and competing is a big deal.

“When playing basketball, I am always thinking about how I can improve and when the next game is,” she told STN when asked about her motivation with basketball.

“I am motivated by the idea of performing well not only for myself but for my teammates,” she said. “I hold myself to high expectations and I don't want to let them down. Whenever I'm shooting, running or doing whatever to get better, I always think about myself in the next game and how I want to do the best I possibly can.”

A big part of this happened on the court while competing as a Saline Hornet.

“I could not be more proud to be a Hornet,” she said. “As soon as I became part of the Saline Girl's Basketball program my freshman year, I saw how the program thrives on hard work and relationships. As the youngest on the team and not knowing much about the varsity level, that senior class opened my eyes. That year, I took the time to learn how to communicate and play with a love for each other. Now, as a senior, I know the importance of having a strong culture and I hope that will continue for years to come.”

She added, “As a player for Saline, we competed against many highly-ranked teams with multiple D1 players who could win any game they wanted, but they just didn't seem to mesh as well as I have seen our team do. I am fortunate that I was part of a program where culture was so strongly advocated for.”

When asked about some highlights during her time as a Hornet, she said, “Whenever I step on the court to play, I am grateful for every part of the sport, but some of the highlights for me while playing are on the defensive end.”

“I love being able to play scrappy and pressure the ball full court,” she said. “On offense, the shots may not fall or passes may get stolen, but when playing defense, all that matters is effort, and that's something I know I can always control.”

One of her favorite memories was playing with her sister when Stemmer was a freshman and her sister was a senior.

“That year, we won Districts on Saline's home court and it was a special moment to win with her by my side,” she said. “Looking back on Saline basketball, we have had a lot of big wins, some in overtime, some against rival teams, but what I will remember most are the times that I spent on and off the court with my teammates.”

She said she encourage “all of the young girls to stay committed. Basketball is a long season but find the joy in every practice and game. I've experienced that winning will come when you make relationships a priority.”

In thinking about all of this, STN asked her if there is anyone in particular she wanted to point out and thank for their support with helping her get to this point.

“I would like to thank my parents, Eric and Kara, for all the time, money, and emotional support they have put into the success of my basketball career,” she said. “My sister Ella was also my inspiration and I continuously strived to match her commitment to the game. We play different roles on the court, but growing up two years younger than her, I learned how to have a strong work ethic, be a leader, and play with passion.”

She also said, “I would also like to thank my high school coach, Leigh Ann Roehm. She has been my coach for the past four years and I have not seen a coach so dedicated and committed to the game. More than that, she was invested in building relationships, which helped her learn about me as a player and it helped me be successful on the court. Another one of my high school coaches, Sam Hotopp, had a huge impact on my game. I appreciate his constant feedback, motivation, and film sessions that helped me learn more about myself as a player. These are coaches I will always have a relationship with.”

Stemmer in action. photo by Dawn McCann