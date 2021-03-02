Saline PD Seeks Public Help to Identify Two Suspects

Attempt to ID

CR# 21-881

Attempt to ID the above subject for Retail Fraud at Tractor Supply Co.111Sage Ct., Saline on 02/27/21 at 2:15 pm. The suspect Is described as a W/M. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, dark knit cap with a stripe at the bottom. The suspect fled in 2000’s Subaru Impreza.

For any information, please contact Det. Stanford at TX 734-794-7911 ext. 2107 or at

Wstanford@Cityofsaline.org

######

Attempt to ID

CR# 21-599

Attempt to ID the above subject for Retail Fraud at Busch’s Market565 E. Michigan Ave on 02/13/21 at 09:07 pm. The suspect Is described as a W/M 50 year’s old, scruffy beard, and glasses. He was wearing a white and black camouflage coat and a black knit cap. The suspect fled in an older (1990’s) blue Chevy pickup truck.

For any information, please contact Det. Stanford at TX 734-429-7911ext. 2107 or at

Wstanford@Cityofsaline.org