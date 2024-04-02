Lodi Township and Other Townships around Washtenaw County have a Big Election this Year

Looking ahead to the August Primary Vote and November General Election, local township elections are taking shape more and more each week around Washtenaw County with more names appearing on the county clerk’s list of candidates.

One place is in Lodi Township. A few people there are seeking a seat on the township board and recently announced their candidacies through a shared announcement.

Their announcement reads:

“Leslie Blackburn, Finn Roberts, and Eric Roberts announce candidacy for Lodi Township leadership, prioritizing Community Empowerment, Transparency, and Environmental Stewardship. The three trailblazers are excited to invite the community to the Lodi Launch Party on April 4, 2024 from 6:30pm-8:00pm at Copper Leaf Crossing, 4940 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.”

“Running on a robust platform focused on protecting the land, communication and transparency, and fostering regional partnerships, they offer a fresh perspective and a commitment to inclusive governance.”

“Paramount to their platforms is the importance of better land use decisions that balance nature preservation, tree conservation, and community needs, while respecting the rural/agricultural character of the township. They pledge to promote a right relationship with the land and vow to support land conservancy and preservation efforts, including advocating for a Conservation Millage to safeguard Lodi Township’s natural heritage for future generations.”

“They push for government transparency and fairness, including recording and posting meeting materials online, improving communication with residents, and overhauling the website and public notice processes ensuring that residents have access to information and are involved in decision-making processes.”

“Leslie Blackburn, Finn Roberts, and Eric Roberts bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and a fresh perspective to their candidacy for Lodi Township leadership. With a focus on community empowerment, transparency, and environmental stewardship, they are poised to lead Lodi Township into a brighter and more inclusive future.”

The entire township board (supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustees) is up for election this year in Lodi Township. As of April 2, the list for Lodi said Eric Roberts is running for clerk, Michelle Foley is running for treasurer while Finn Roberts, Blackburn and David Naebeck are running for trustee. There was no one listed for supervisor or the fourth trustee spot, yet, but that will most likely change soon.

In Dexter Township, the entire township board is also up for election. So far the list of candidates for this year include running for supervisor Lonnie Scott and Martin E. Ruhlig III; running for treasurer is Brad Metz and for the trustees positions Karen Nolte and Laura Sanders. No one was listed yet for clerk and the other two trustee spots.

These aren’t the only township boards up for election. It’s a big election year for many townships in the county with elections of the boards also in York, Scio, Webster, Pittsfield, Lyndon, Lima, Freedom and Saline townships.

This was a quick look at the county clerk’s list as of April 2, 2024. The primary is set for Aug. 6 and the general election on Nov. 5.

To stay updated on voting around the county this year, go to https://www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections

or check out your local township webpage for a more local view.