Saline DPW’s Latest Newsletter Reaffirms City’s Commitment to Water Quality

The Saline Department of Public Works (DPW) articulated in its latest edition of the DPW Discussion newsletter its ongoing efforts to enhance water quality and reliability.

Over the past two years, the city has grappled with various obstacles, including water storage issues that hindered the biannual flushing program and leaks in the sand filters at the Water Treatment Plant. Despite these hurdles, Saline has made progress in improving its water system through a series of strategic projects. These efforts include the completion of the Valve Assessment Program to ensure the functionality of valves, the drilling of Well #7, replacing the water production of Well #4, the rehabilitation of processes at the Water Treatment Plant, including two RO skids and three sand filters, and the execution of Dead End Flushing to cleanse the water distribution system.

The collection of water quality complaints has enabled the identification of problem spots within the system, leading to more targeted improvements. A pivotal project currently in the works is the development of the City’s Water Master Plan, which will help forecast and identify system improvements through updated hydraulic modeling.

In tandem with these developments, the DPW plans to resume biannual hydrant flushing starting in April, with detailed schedules to be communicated through the city's website and social media platforms.

Parallel to the efforts to enhance water distribution and treatment, the city is focusing on wellhead protection. The city explains, “ A WHPA is defined as the surface and subsurface area surrounding a water well or wellfield, supplying a public water system, through which contaminants are reasonably likely to move toward and reach such water well or wellfield.”

The Wellhead Protection Plan (WHPP) is being updated for 2024, reflecting a commitment to pollution prevention and management to safeguard underground drinking water sources. The WHPP emphasizes best practices for maintaining high-quality surface and groundwater, preparing for water supply emergencies, fostering governmental cooperation for wellhead protection, establishing aquifer protection regulations, and conserving water resources.

Community engagement and individual responsibility are also highlighted as crucial elements in protecting water sources. Residents are encouraged to participate in environmentally responsible practices such as:

Do not pour hazardous waste down the drain, on the ground, or into storm inlets. Washtenaw County has a Household Toxics program to help anyone dispose of these items.

Limit the use of pesticides or fertilizers and always follow the label directions.

Dispose of medications properly. Take advantage of Washtenaw County’s pharmaceutical take-back collection program.

If you live near a stream or river, grow a vegetative buffer between your mowed lawn and the water’s edge.

Help keep the area around storm drains clear of debris.

Reduce your use of salt on driveways and sidewalks in the winter.

Clean up driveway spills as they happen, and don’t wash them into the street.

Plant a tree. Trees help absorb and filter water from pollutants.

The original newsletter can be found at https://www.cityofsaline.org/depar.../public_works/index.php