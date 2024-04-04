Work Begins on N. Harris Street Water Main Lining

Construction has officially started on a significant infrastructure project targeting the water main on N Harris Street. This project, focused on lining a 2,200-foot section of the 12-inch water main, aims to enhance the durability of the water infrastructure and the quality of water delivered to local businesses and residents. The process involves the installation of a lining within the existing water main, a technique anticipated to reduce the frequency of water main breaks and subsequently improve the water supply in the area.

Modifications to local traffic patterns have been implemented to facilitate the construction. As of March 18th, only southbound traffic is permitted along the affected stretch of N Harris Street, ensuring the safety of the construction team and the public. This traffic restriction is expected to remain in place until May 31st.

Residents within the project's vicinity are being connected to temporary water service leads, guaranteeing uninterrupted water access as the main line undergoes servicing. This temporary solution went live on April 2nd, following the initial implementation of traffic controls, and it was just ahead of the main's scheduled maintenance start on April 4th. Cleaning and lining the water main is critical to extending its lifespan and preventing future disruptions due to main breaks.

The project area extends from the Library Trail to E Henry Street, encapsulating a vital segment of the city's water distribution network. The expected substantial completion of the project is set for June 30th, 2024. Updates and detailed project descriptions are accessible through ClearGov on the city’s website.